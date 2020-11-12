Jordan Brand Reveals Its First-Ever Self-Lacing Sneakers
The prospect of tying shoelaces is tiresome for some, particularly kids who are learning knots, but the latest Air Jordan XI model can help with its self-lacing ability.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Back to the Future Nike created a self-tightening basketball shoe, which impressed many film fans. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan XI, the iconic shoe has been released with self-lacing and customisable lighting. While this may seem a waste of technology to some, it will resonate with others.
The Air Jordan XI was the official shoe of Michael Jordan in his 1995 comeback season, and it was met with a lot of excitement. The revamped Air Jordan XI pays homage to the original design while adding controllable flashing lights, a changeable midsole and, of course, customisable tightness achieved by the self-lacing shoe through its corresponding app.
In the press release regarding the product, Jordan Brand Vice-President/Chief Design Officer Martin Lotti explained the innovations of the revamped shoe:
Where the Air Jordan XI Jubilee celebrates the rich history of the Air Jordan XI, the Adapt iteration takes the silhouette into Jordan Brand’s future.
By folding in the best of Nike technology, we’ve delivered on Tinker’s original vision of the Air Jordan XI, while simultaneously offering wearers the most personalized Jumpman shoes to date.
The trainers, which come in jubilee black or white, are expected to set consumers back around $500 when they are released on December 12.
For some, this may be too expensive for a self-lacing shoe. For others, this will be an ideal way to celebrate a classic shoe that is rich in nostalgia. However, given this new release, many fans will now keep an eye out for the 25th anniversary trainer to celebrate Space Jam that should and needs to come next year.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Technology, Nike, Now, Tech