Ken Block Has Raced His 1,400bhp Twin-Turbo Against The Fastest McLaren Hoonigan

Ken Block is racing his custom 1965 Hoonicorn Ford Mustang RTR again, this time against McLaren’s Senna in a drag race. Safe to say, the speed reached by both cars is pretty impressive.

While he is certainly a well-known rally driver, Ken Block entered the consciousness of most people through his exploits with the Hoonigan Racing Division. Some may recognise the 1965 Hoonicorn Ford Mustang RTR from Block’s stunts with Top Gear as well as his high-speed ascent of Climbkhana – Pikes Peak.

However, this time it was decided that the challenge for the vehicle would be in the form of other cars.

Hoonigan McLaren Hoonigan/YouTube

The drag race concept came from working with Microsoft on Forza Horizon 4, as the game allows players to pit a variety of cars against each other. With that in mind, it was only logical that the Hoonicorn would face off against the McLaren Senna.

In terms of power, the Hoonicorn has a 789bhp twin-turbo V8 and with that in mind, it can deliver some powerful acceleration. The Senna, on the other hand, is the fastest car McLaren has to offer and it has the same twin-turbo V8 and boasts the ability to do 0-60mph in 2.7secs. Due to the similar specifications of the cars, there was some debate about which vehicle would come out on top.

The race was expected to be close, but the Hoonicorn became the clear drag race winner in all the tests. This is probably because the vehicle has a 6.7-litre Roush Yates V8 and two turbochargers. This result took some by surprise, as they are used to seeing the car master cornering, rather than drag races.

While the 1965 Hoonicorn Ford Mustang RTR has managed to win this round, this is part of an ongoing series. This means that the car may have to battle it out with tougher competition in the future, although finding a faster sportscar than the McLaren Senna will be tough.