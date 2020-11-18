Lamborghini Announces All-New Huracán STO With 0-100km/h In 3.0 Seconds
Lamborghini has unveiled the new rear-drive Huracán STO, and its one impressive machine.
The series-production STO – which stands for Super Trofeo Omologata – is a roadworthy track car inspired by the company’s Huracán Super Trofeo Evo and GT3 EVO models, Top Gear reports.
Powered by a naturally aspirated V10 limited at 631bhp, the STO has the same amount of power as the Huracán Performante. However it’s somewhat lighter than its sibling, thanks in part to body panels that are 75% carbon fibre, and a lighter rear-wheel drive system compared to the Performante’s four-wheel drive.
Lamborghini has also leaned heavily on racing-inspired aerodynamics, adding a new bonnet ducts and a splitter for improved downforce and cooling. The company says this focus has resulted in a 37% increase in airflow efficiency and 53% increase in downforce compared to the Performante.
In addition to offer improved airflow to the engine, the front, wings and bonnet of the car is all one part; a piece of design catchily referred to in Italian as a ‘cofango’.
Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini’s head of R&D, told Autocar:
The concept of the project was in what way can we capitalise on all this [racing] know-how, all this experience, and create something that is missing in the portfolio of the Huracán family,
It is a car that can be dedicated to track activity in a puristic way…[but] this car must be usable. Our customer must be able to use this car to go into town or to travel to tracks.
With this adaptability in mind, the STO also comes with its own ‘Trofeo’ mode, which optimises the car for the track, and ‘Pioggia’ mode for wet-weather driving.
Reggiani also says the car is designed to combine performance with comfort, and so the STO’s interior makes use of Lamborghini’s custom Carbon Skin material, which the company says is even lighter than Alcantara.
The Lamborghini Huracán STO starts from a pre-tax price of £216,677, which works out at around £260,000 . That’s £45,000 more than the Huracán Performante’s base price, only £10,000 more than the McLaren 620R, and a solid £75,000 less than the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. Deliveries of the STO are due to begin in spring 2021.
