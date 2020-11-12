Lamborghini Becomes Submarine Through Flooded Streets Of Florida @WFOJOE/Twitter

A convertible supercar wouldn’t be our first choice of vehicle for driving through a tropical storm.

But that didn’t stop one Florida resident from taking their Lamborghini Huracan Spyder on a cruise through a flooded street during Tropical Storm Eta earlier this week.

In a video shown on Miami local news and posted to Twitter, cars are seen stranded at the edge of a flood, with the yellow Lambo skirting around them before making a run straight into the water.

It could have easily gone very badly wrong for the driver, but although ending up half submerged, the Lamborghini-turned-submarine cut through the floodwater with impressive ease. And despite having to deal with a growing wave of water cresting over the Huracan Spyder’s fabric roof, the driver even remembered to put their hazard lights on.

We’re assuming the driver made it out of the flood and continued on their way, but we don’t know for sure. Car Throttle points out that the Huracan’s mid-engine layout probably helped it avoid any immediate consequences, but even though they may have made it through without instantly destroying the engine through hydrolocking, there’s every chance the driver will end up paying for their impatience later on. Whether it be a flooded interior or some even more problematic hidden damage, once the car has dried out you’d imagine it’ll be making the trip to a mechanic sooner rather than later.

For the rest of us, the lesson here is to pay attention when someone tells you that flood water may be deeper than it appears, and maybe think twice before taking your car for a swim.