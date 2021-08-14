Lamborghini Countach Makes Unexpected Comeback On 50th Anniversary

PA

The Lamborghini Countach is back for its 50th anniversary, but it has had some significant changes under the hood.

The Lamborghini Countach is an iconic supercar that had a significant impact on the specifications and aesthetics of ludicrously expensive cars today. The Countach LPI 800-4 brings back the car, and it has some interesting features that bring it into the 21st century.

The 800 in the name of this limited-edition vehicle refers to the 814cv maximum combined power of the engine. Additionally, the 4 in the name refers to its four-wheel drive transmission.

Lamborghini

This new Countach will be a hybrid, having an aspirated V12 engine as well as a 48V electric motor, which means it will cut emissions while still giving a mighty roar. Lamborghini has noted that the thermal unit in the supercar will have an output of 780cv (a metric unit of horsepower that The Verge translates to 574kW), while the e-motor will generate 34cv.

As a result of these specifications, the car will be able to do 0–100km/h in a time of 2.8 seconds and reach 200km/h in just 8.6 seconds. The maximum speed for the vehicle is a blistering 355km/h.

The new touches to the Countach aren’t necessarily a revolution. In fact, the engine is based on the supercapacitor technology used in Lamborghini’s Sián. Nonetheless, it is a very impressive vehicle.

Lamborghini

In a statement about the anniversary model, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that it pays homage to its predecessor ‘but it is not retrospective’.

Winkelmann went on to add that the new model ‘upholds the Lamborghini tradition of looking forward, of exploring new design and technology avenues while celebrating the DNA of our brand’.

The supercar will also be fitted with a smart interior that includes a touchscreen and an operating system compatible with Apple CarPlay.