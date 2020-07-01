Lamborghini Has Made A $3.4 Million Yacht That Looks Like A Supercar Lamborghini

Have you ever looked at a luxury sports car and thought, ‘You know what, I’d much prefer you if you were a huge, f*ck off yacht’?

Advert

If the answer to that question is ‘yes’ then firstly, please give me some of your money, and secondly, you’re in luck because Lamborghini has teamed up with The Italian Sea Group to create a $3.4 million yacht.

Enter: the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, an impressive-looking, limited edition yacht – named in reference to Lamborghini’s 1963 founding year.

lamborghini yacht 3 Lamborghini

The yacht, which weighs 24 tons and measures 63 feet long, is classed as ‘ultra-lightweight’ as a result of its carbon-fibre construction. Powered by two V12 engines, each making 2,000 horsepower, the Tecnomar draws inspiration from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hybrid supercar.

Advert

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a statement that the yacht ‘represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership at its best’.

He continued:

Our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment. If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration.

lamborghini yacht Lamborghini

The yacht’s two engines means it will be able to reach 60 knots, making it the fastest of the Tecnomar fleet and ‘satisfying the demands of the collector as well as those loving life at sea’, according to Lamborghini’s press release.

The exterior design is described as ‘cutting-edge but thoroughly nautical’, with the hull and superstructure created from a high-performance shell developed by naval engineers. The hard top is inspired by Lamborghini roadsters, providing sun and wind protection while guaranteeing an ‘outstanding aerodynamic performance’.

The interior features Lamborghini’s ‘iconic clean lines, hexagon shapes, Y-motif and materials’, all of which have been incorporated into the design along with fully customisable colours and materials. Customers will be able to choose from an extensive range of exterior colours, while the interior is offered in two different versions.

lamborghini yacht 4 Lamborghini

Advert

Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group, said the yacht will ‘become as futuristic an icon as the car she is inspired by’, describing himself as ‘proud’ for creating the ‘innovative and challenging’ yacht ‘which links technology, supreme design, quality and performance’.

It all sounds pretty darn impressive, right? What I wouldn’t do to be kicking back and relaxing on a superyacht right about now. The only downside is that the majority of us won’t be able to afford it.

Unsurprisingly, the Tecnomar is priced at €3 million (approximately £2.7 million), so only millionaires need apply. Speaking of applying, only 63 of the yacht will be made – like, ever – so anyone wanting to purchase one will have to join a queue.

yacht that looks like supercar Lamborghini

They won’t be made available until 2021 though, so you’ve still got plenty of time to get your millions together. Good luck!