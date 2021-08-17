Lead Engineer At Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Quits To Join Elon Musk’s SpaceX
One of Blue Origin’s lead engineers has left the aerospace manufacturer to join its main competitor, SpaceX.
Nitin Arora was allegedly working on Blue Origin‘s moon lander at the time of his departure.
It’s unreported why Arora chose to leave, but Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently winning a $2.9 billion NASA contract to build a new lunar landing craft may have contributed towards his decision.
Blue Origin had put forward its lunar lander for the project, which would take humans back to the moon by 2024.
Announcing the news of his new job yesterday, August 16, Arora wrote on LinkedIn:
Friday (August 13th) was my last day at BLUE ORIGIN. It was one hell of a ride working on the lunar program. Really honored that I got a chance to work with and lead incredibly smart, passionate people over last three years. Special thanks to everyone who I worked with daily. I will miss you all.
Next stop, SpaceX ! I am incredibly excited and looking forward to it.
In light of SpaceX winning the contract with NASA, Blue Origin announced that it has filed a lawsuit against the US government, claiming that ‘unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals’ were involved in its decision to grant Musk’s company the contract.
The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, August 13, also claims that the issues stated in the documentation ‘must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America’.
Earlier this month, Jeff Bezos attempted to hijack Musk’s bid and offered to cover $2 billion worth of the space agency’s costs in order to be reconsidered for the contract that SpaceX won in April.
Initially NASA said it was going to pick two companies out of Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics, but it only chose one, Business Insider reports.
Topics: Technology, Blue Origin, NASA, Now, SpaceX