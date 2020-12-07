Leaked Images From Secret Pentagon Task Force Show UFO Hovering Above Atlantic UAPTF/The Debrief

While we’ve all been wondering if aliens are leaving monoliths dotted around the planet, it looks like the US military has been secretly trying to figure out its very own extra-terrestrial mystery.

A secret Pentagon task force has reportedly been studying an image of a genuine UFO spotted two years ago, and is considering the possibility that it could be of ‘non-human’ origin.

Advert 10

A leaked photo posted by The Debrief last week shows the metallic object hovering 35,000 over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of the eastern United States. Normally, there’s a pretty simple explanation for this kind of thing, but this time, the military is stumped. So stumped, in fact, that the photo has been included in a pair of reports by the Department of Defense’s Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which briefs high-ranking government officials and members of the intelligence community on unidentifiable objects.

The Debrief

The object was photographed in 2018 by a backseat weapons operator flying in a US fighter jet, with the task force officially designating it an ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ in the first of their reports published the same year.

The briefings refer to the object as an ‘unidentified silver ‘cube-shaped’ object’, and explicitly confirm that the task force is considering the possibility that the mysterious sighting may be from ‘non-human,’ ‘alien’ or other ‘intelligences of unknown origin.’

Advert 10

The Debrief

Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator for the UK Ministry of Defence, told Metro:

These revelations are extraordinary, and give the public a genuine peek behind the curtain when it comes to how the US government is handling the UFO issue. What this new information does is confirm that the US government is taking the UFO phenomenon more seriously than ever before.

Some have speculated that the object may be a dropsonde – a device used by meteorologists to study hurricanes – while others have said it may be a research balloon sent up by scientists. Both these theories have been described as unlikely by sources, with The Debrief reporting that, given the sensitivity of the reports, ‘the photo would not have been issued if there were reasonable estimates that the object was a balloon’.

Advert 10

This latest mystery comes a few months after the Pentagon declassified a series of videos taken by US Navy pilots, which also appear to show UFOs hovering above water.

The truth is out there, people.