Leaked Images Suggest The PlayStation 5 Storage Space Is 667GB

Leaked Images Show The PlayStation 5 Storage Space Is 667GB Sony

Storage will be a significant factor in the accessibility of the next-generation consoles, and a PlayStation 5 leak suggests that the console may struggle to maintain some games simultaneously.

The PlayStation 5 will undoubtedly be a hit with players, and the console has already been incredibly hard to get because of its demand.

Despite the impressive pre-order sales of the PS5, some elements of the console are worrying its dedicated fan base. Leaked photos suggest the new console may have a limited storage capacity, which means players may have to frequently delete games.

The leaked images from a YouTube video suggests the PS5 will have 667GB of memory rather than the 825GB that has been advertised. This would limit how many games players could have access to immediately on the console and with the required storage for new games seemingly increasing, the amount of storage could be problematic with next-generation games.

For example, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare would take up a significant amount of the storage in the console with its file size of 157GB, and this will concern players who expect new games to be a similar or larger file size. However, Sony is yet to respond to this image and clarify the situation.

There is the possibility that this is a dev kit version of the console and, as a result, features have been changed. However, it is much more likely that the reduction in memory is because of the operating system and pre-installed game Astro’s Playroom. With this in mind, players who want their game library to be expansive will likely want to invest in another hard drive after purchasing the console.

While some won’t mind having only a few games on rotation on the system, it is worth noting that dedicated gamers will have to buy storage expansion for the new console and adjust their budgets for game prices increasing. With this in mind, the PlayStation 5 could be a substantial investment for players.