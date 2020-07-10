Legendary Nissan GT-R Supercar Rebuilt As Offroading ‘Godzilla 2.0’
Classic Youngtimers Consultancy has taken the legendary Nissan GT-R supercar, and completely transformed it; resulting in the offroading ‘Godzilla 2.0’.
With its bold sports camouflage printed wrap, Godzilla 2.0 makes for a striking vehicle as well as a powerful one, and would make the perfect custom-made one-off for an adventurous car lover.
Priced at €95,000, the lucky owner will get to try out its 3.8 litre 6-cylinder engine, which produces 600+ hp. This is known to be more powerful than any stock Nissan GT-R car lovers have seen before, ideal for heading out into the wilderness.
You can check out the vehicle in action for yourself below:
The Godzilla 2.0 stands 120 mm (4.7”) higher than your standard Nissan, with the ground clearance amounting to an impressive 230 mm (9”).
This is Classic Youngtimers Consultancy’s third thorough off-road project, after their modified Bentley Continental GT and Lamborghini Gallardo and the team is confident this is their best yet.
Classic Youngtimers Consultancy – which specialises in modified custom cars – has stated that the team has ‘used our customized off-road experience to make this GT-R even better’.
According to Classic Youngtimers Consultancy:
Starting with the exterior: the most beloved Nissan model ever built was given a different suspension with 12 centimeters extra space between the car floor and the underground. Next we added a set of huge off-road tires.
To give those wheels enough space, we had to modify the wheel arches and mudguards, and gave the Nissan some serious fender flares as well. The adjustments are so extreme, it could’ve been a military vehicle.
That’s exactly why the camouflage wrap on the bodywork is the perfect match for our latest weapon.
The vehicle has been completely revamped, and looks almost unrecognisable from its iconic origins. The front of the car now boasts two large LED lamps, with redesigned fenders on the side which have been tweaked to allow room for the huge offroading tires.
Describing the impact of the lamps, Classic Youngtimers Consultancy said:
Both cause an enormous high-beam peak intensity, so don’t be surprised when a stealth fighter is trying to land on your custom built sportscar.
Classic Youngtimers Consultancy has also added a roof rack to the roof, as well as a light bar, and a spare wheel, perfect for those who like to drive off the beaten track.
You can find out more about Godzilla 2.0 on the Classic Youngtimers Consultancy, and make a bid for it too should you be lucky enough to have €95,000 going spare.
Topics: Technology, Cars, Godzilla 2.0, Nissan GT-R Supercar, Offroading
CreditsClassic Youngtimers Consultancy/YouTube and 1 other
Classic Youngtimers Consultancy/YouTube
Classic Youngtimers Consultancy