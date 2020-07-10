Legendary Nissan GT-R Supercar Rebuilt As Offroading ‘Godzilla 2.0’

Starting with the exterior: the most beloved Nissan model ever built was given a different suspension with 12 centimeters extra space between the car floor and the underground. Next we added a set of huge off-road tires.

To give those wheels enough space, we had to modify the wheel arches and mudguards, and gave the Nissan some serious fender flares as well. The adjustments are so extreme, it could’ve been a military vehicle.

That’s exactly why the camouflage wrap on the bodywork is the perfect match for our latest weapon.