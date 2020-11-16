unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

LEGO Has Created A 9,036-Piece Set For Rome’s Colosseum

by : Daniel Richardson on : 16 Nov 2020 14:29
LEGO Has Created A 9,036-Piece Set For Rome's ColosseumLEGO Has Created A 9,036-Piece Set For Rome's ColosseumLEGO

LEGO is known for letting the imagination run wild, but it does offer alternatives that require focus and patience. The company has now released its biggest-ever set, which allows builders to recreate Rome’s Colosseum.

The iconic toy company has developed some incredible projects to be put together. This includes an impressive 7,541-piece Millenium Falcon, but the company has now looked to history to create its biggest project yet.

Advert

Rome’s Colosseum is an incredible 9,036-piece set that will excite expert builders. The thousands of pieces will create a model 10.5 inches (27cm) high, 23.5 inches (59cm) long and 20.5 inches (52cm) wide, so it’s quite a commitment.

You can check out a video of the set below:

Designing this set was a challenge, and LEGO Designer Rok Kobe explained that it was not only a challenge mirroring the architecture was difficult, but also making a LEGO set of this size.

Advert

The set has a very strong base to ensure that the structure does not collapse on itself. However, the structure is only connected at four points, and Kobe compares the technique to modern bridge-building.

This engineering seems to have paid off, as the result is a realistic and sizeable model that will impress LEGO fans.

LEGO biggest setLEGO biggest setLEGO/YouTube

Kobe reflected on his set, saying:

Advert

Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the Lego model.

The kit is recommended for ages of 18 and above, and this adult kit looks set to test the skills of builders as well as their bank balances. The impressive set will cost consumers £450.

While it comes at a high price, this adult set is likely to keep dedicated builders entertained for a long time. The only issue will be finding somewhere to keep it.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles’ Dress On History-Making Vogue Cover
Celebrity

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles’ Dress On History-Making Vogue Cover

John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond
Celebrity

John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond

Putting Your Christmas Tree Up Early Makes You Happier, Science Says
Life

Putting Your Christmas Tree Up Early Makes You Happier, Science Says

Stray Cat Brings Her Babies To Meet The Woman Who Helped Her
News

Stray Cat Brings Her Babies To Meet The Woman Who Helped Her

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, LEGO, Now, Tech

 