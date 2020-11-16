LEGO Has Created A 9,036-Piece Set For Rome's Colosseum LEGO

LEGO is known for letting the imagination run wild, but it does offer alternatives that require focus and patience. The company has now released its biggest-ever set, which allows builders to recreate Rome’s Colosseum.

The iconic toy company has developed some incredible projects to be put together. This includes an impressive 7,541-piece Millenium Falcon, but the company has now looked to history to create its biggest project yet.

Rome’s Colosseum is an incredible 9,036-piece set that will excite expert builders. The thousands of pieces will create a model 10.5 inches (27cm) high, 23.5 inches (59cm) long and 20.5 inches (52cm) wide, so it’s quite a commitment.

You can check out a video of the set below:

Designing this set was a challenge, and LEGO Designer Rok Kobe explained that it was not only a challenge mirroring the architecture was difficult, but also making a LEGO set of this size.

The set has a very strong base to ensure that the structure does not collapse on itself. However, the structure is only connected at four points, and Kobe compares the technique to modern bridge-building.

This engineering seems to have paid off, as the result is a realistic and sizeable model that will impress LEGO fans.

LEGO biggest set LEGO/YouTube

Kobe reflected on his set, saying:

Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the Lego model.

The kit is recommended for ages of 18 and above, and this adult kit looks set to test the skills of builders as well as their bank balances. The impressive set will cost consumers £450.

While it comes at a high price, this adult set is likely to keep dedicated builders entertained for a long time. The only issue will be finding somewhere to keep it.