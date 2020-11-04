LG Files Patent For Rollable And Retractable Smartphone LetsGoDigital

LG has been no stranger to innovation, and this trend looks set to continue with a patent that has now surfaced.

According to reports, the company has filed a patent that shows a smartphone with a roll-slide function that can make the screen larger.

Advert 10

The patent is apparently for a new LG phone that is expected to be released in March 2021. The patent shows a unique design where the phone can have its screen expanded by using a slide mechanism on either side. Given that the LG Wing experiments with the format of typical smartphones, many are anticipating that this patent will result in a fully-fledged phone.

LG slide rolling phone LetsGoDigital

Plans for the new phone were uncovered by LetsGoDigital alongside patents for the foldable phone that LG has worked on. The original patent was filed in August 2019, before the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database later published it in September 2020. The patent showcases an interesting design that will require some innovative technology.

The patent details a screen that can be doubled in size by retractable frames on both sides of the phone. In order to carry out this function, the phone will use gears and elastic alongside a track, which theoretically will allow the movement to be smooth.

Advert 10

LG slides LetsGoDigital

With this screen alteration, the phone is set to have a display that will automatically adjust. If this concept can be done quickly and easily then the patented design may be a hit with those who want more screen space while keeping their mobile a manageable size.

It will be interesting to see if this kind of design finds an audience, or whether consumers will prefer more conventional designs. Either way, it seems that the phone will be available at the start of next year.