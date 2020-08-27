LG Officially Announces Battery-Powered Air Purifier Mask LG

LG has revealed its new battery-powered air purifier that you can wear on your face like a mask, to ‘resolve the dilemmas’ faced by wearers of regular face masks.

In the wake of the ongoing global health crisis, millions of us have followed a simple order to wear face masks in an attempt to save lives, with public health experts saying the evidence is clear that such masks help prevent the spread of the virus.

And while a small minority have struggled – or perhaps just refused – to come to terms with this new way of living, the vast majority have got on board. That doesn’t mean it’s been smooth sailing though, with the quality and supply of masks hindering the process significantly.



Enter: LG, which aims to resolve these issues with its PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, which the company claims will ‘give new meaning to clean, personal air’.

So, how does it work? Well, the purifier uses two replaceable filters similar to what you’d find in the company’s home air purifier products, pairing them with battery-powered fans to help you breathe.

LG says the device has a respiratory sensor to detect when you’re breathing in and out, which will then adjust the speed of the purifier’s dual fans accordingly. These fans will speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling ‘to make breathing effortless’.



You won’t have to worry about it being too small or big either, with the purifier having been designed based on extensive facial shape analysis. In other words, it will fit ‘snugly’ on the user’s face to ‘minimise air leakage around the nose and chin’.

It’s also possible to wear the mask for hours on end, with the 820mAh battery offering up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high; figures that are based on product usage at a temperature of 25°C.

Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said in a statement:

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits. At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.



Although the company’s press release doesn’t explicitly mention the current pandemic as a reason for the mask’s development, it does imply it.

‘LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply,’ the statement reads.

However, the press release also doesn’t mention whether the mask helps stem the spread of coronavirus, with LG telling The Verge it’s waiting until certification and testing is complete to give full details.

This is a vital factor and must be considered before purchasing such a mask, particularly because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends against the use of masks with exhalation valves or vents as they don’t filter ‘expelled respiratory droplets’ that could infect others.



LG didn’t say when we can expect the mask to be released or how much it will cost, but it did say it will be available in the fourth quarter of this year in ‘select markets’.