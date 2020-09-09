LG Phone Video Leak Shows Concept’s Rotating Interface @folduniverse/Twitter

A leaked video of the new LG Wing shows off the phone’s thin flip-around screen that can rotate to 90 degrees.

LG confirmed the name of its upcoming smartphone earlier this week, and while it’s not set to be unveiled until its announcement event on September 14, a newly leaked video shows the device in action.

The leak indicates that users can have the option of operating the phone as a typical touchscreen, using one vertical screen, or they can swivel the thin upper screen 90 degrees to reveal another screen beneath.

Take a look at the video here:

Once the screen has been rotated, the phone forms a T-shape, with the upper screen lying horizontally while the lower screen remains vertical.

Leaker Evan Blass shared another image of the phone on his Patreon, in which it appears that the Wing will have a triple-camera setup, come in two colours, and support 5G networks.

According to The Verge, the new device is set to be the first launched under LG’s Explorer Project, a new mobile category which the company says is aimed at ‘discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices… and challenging established user norms’.

LG added that the Wing will ‘deliver a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones’.

The leaked footage of the Wing has been met with mixed opinions from people on social media, with one person saying that they ‘love’ the phone but ‘don’t understand the concept behind [it]’. They added, ‘It’s like one and a half screen instead of two.’

More details about the Wing will be released at the launch event next week, which is scheduled to begin at 10am ET .

