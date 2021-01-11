LG Unveils New TV Designs With Transparent And Bending Screens LG Display/Android Authority/YouTube

It’s that time of year again. CES is upon us, and although tech enthusiasts are having to settle for a virtual show this year, there are still a whole host of boundary-pushing innovations set to be unveiled.

Early out of the gates in 2021 is LG, who on Sunday unveiled their latest visions for the future of TV screens. The South Korean company’s rollable TV was a massive hit at CES a couple of years ago, and this year’s LG Display is taking things to the next level with not one, but two new experimental designs.

Advert 10

LG Display/Android Authority/YouTube

First up is a new transparent TV, which allows viewers to see through the screen even when it’s turned on. The 55in display builds upon LG’s earlier transparent OLED concepts, but the company says that at 40% transparency, this is their most advanced use of the technology yet.

In a video revealing the prototype, LG shows off a screen housed at the foot of a bed which is able to rise up partially or fully, and can also be moved to elsewhere in the home.

Advert 10

If you’re wondering what the point of a transparent TV is, you’re probably not alone. And while LG Display says this is their first transparent screen designed explicitly as a device for the home, it also envisions the ‘next-generation display‘ finding uses elsewhere, such as on public transport (think subway windows) or in restaurants and shopping centres.

If transparent screens don’t do it for you, then what about bending ones? In another new release, LG showcase their latest offering in flexible screen technology, with a massive 48in OLED gaming screen that can bend from flat to curved.

The company says that the display, which can bend at a radius of up to 1,000mm and offers a maximum 120Hz refresh rate, is designed to offer a more immersive experience for first-person video games, while also functioning as a regular flat-screen TV.

Rather than using traditional speakers, the screen also incorporates LG’s new Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology, which creates sound through vibrations.

Advert 10

LG Display/Android Authority/YouTube

Flexible and transparent OLED displays are becoming major trends, with companies like LG and Samsung expected to go big on the technology in the coming years. So far, these two experimental prototypes are just concepts, with no word yet on any plans to take the tech public.

LG Display officially launched their rollable TV screens in South Korea in October, almost two years after they first unveiled the idea, with the displays costing customers a whopping $87,000.