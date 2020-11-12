Lilium Is Building A Take-Off And Landing Area For Air-Taxis In The US

Lilium

Real-life flying taxis could be as little as five years away from becoming a reality, as air-taxi start-up Lilium sets its sights on building its first base in the United States.

The German air-taxi company has recently announced it will be building a 56,000 sq ft transportation hub in Orlando, Florida, with the aim of offering passengers trips in its electric taxi aircraft by 2025.

Lilium, which was founded in Munich in 2015, is one of a cluster of start-ups working on ‘electric vertical takeoff and landing’ (eVOTL) technology as a regional transport solution for the future. The company performed the first test flight of its two-seater air-taxi in 2017, and is currently developing five-seater aircraft for eventual use in places like Orlando.

Lilium

As well as being an environmentally friendly alternative to road taxis, eVOTL technology has the major advantage of enabling passengers to avoid the traffic jams that often characterise major cities and surrounding areas.

Lilium Chief Operating Officer Remo Gerber told The Verge:

[Air-taxis] can connect to Tampa in 30 minutes, which is a notorious one-and-a-half to two-hour drive. There’s no other alternative to get there. But you can not just get to Tampa, you can go one further, two extra minutes and you’re in St. Petersburg.

The Lilium Jet is an egg-shaped winged aircraft, fitted with an impressive 36 electric jet engines that tilt upward for vertical take-off, then forward for horizontal flight. The company says the finished product will have a range and top speed of 186 miles.

The company is facing some stiff competition, with other big names inclduing Boeing, Hyundai and Toyota all seeking to get their own eVOTL programs off the ground. Chinese drone manufacturer Ehang tested an autonomous air-taxi of its own in North Carolina earlier this year, although currently Lilium is leading the pack as far as range and speed are concerned.

Lilium

Lilium says its ‘vertiport’ will cost $25 million, and will be constructed as part of a planned new community being built near Orlando International Airport. The company says the project will be privately financed, but is being considered for a tax break worth more than $800,000 by city authorities. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the project would create more than 100 jobs in the city, and could generate as much as $1.7 million in economic activity over the next decade.

Lilium’s aircraft will have to be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration before they can officially take to the skies, and the company has not yet been cleared to carry human passengers. So there’s still a way to go before we’re all flying around in little air-taxis, but that day is getting closer and closer.