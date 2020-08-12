unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Limited Edition SpaceX iPhone 12 Pro Costs Eye-Watering $5,000

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Aug 2020 13:19
Limited Edition SpaceX iPhone 12 Pro Costs Eye-Watering $5,000Limited Edition SpaceX iPhone 12 Pro Costs Eye-Watering $5,000Caviar

If you thought previous iPhones were expensive, this one will knock you off your feet, because the Limited Edition SpaceX iPhone 12 Pro will set you back a whopping $5,000.

Advert

You would think something would have to be out of this world to justify that price and, well, this iPhone technically is.

As well as the usual high-tech greatness that comes with an iPhone, these limited addition ones will have a built-in piece of the SpaceX Dragon capsule that went to space. It’ll also have ‘Musk Be On Mars’ written across the back of it along with Elon Musk’s signature.

Making it even more super, mega, extremely exclusive is that there will only be 19 of the phones, which are being sold by Russian luxury brand Caviar.

Advert

The description for the phone on Caviar’s website reads:

The genius of the modern time who prove by deed, not by word that the humans are capable to conquer the endless space – Elon Musk – amazes more and more often with his breakthrough ideas and innovative engineer thoughts every year.

The mission of SpaceX is a space giant, the cornerstone of Solar System colonization. For the creation of the premiere model in the Discovery Collection on iPhone 12 Pro Caviar designers were inspired the successful flight of Dragon. This is a new era in the space exploration, a new milestone in our history.

PhonePhoneCaviar

If space phones aren’t your thing, Caviar are releasing a limited edition line of Musk Be On Mars Nike Air Force 1 customised trainers that feature a part of the shuttle that went to space and a manually painted alien landscape for $1,380 a pair.

Both prices a snip when compared to the budget of a trip to space.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Technology, Caviar, Elon Musk, iPhone, iPhone 12, Now, SpaceX

Credits

Caviar

  1. Caviar

    MUSK BE ON MARS

 