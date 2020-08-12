Limited Edition SpaceX iPhone 12 Pro Costs Eye-Watering $5,000
If you thought previous iPhones were expensive, this one will knock you off your feet, because the Limited Edition SpaceX iPhone 12 Pro will set you back a whopping $5,000.
You would think something would have to be out of this world to justify that price and, well, this iPhone technically is.
As well as the usual high-tech greatness that comes with an iPhone, these limited addition ones will have a built-in piece of the SpaceX Dragon capsule that went to space. It’ll also have ‘Musk Be On Mars’ written across the back of it along with Elon Musk’s signature.
Making it even more super, mega, extremely exclusive is that there will only be 19 of the phones, which are being sold by Russian luxury brand Caviar.
The description for the phone on Caviar’s website reads:
The genius of the modern time who prove by deed, not by word that the humans are capable to conquer the endless space – Elon Musk – amazes more and more often with his breakthrough ideas and innovative engineer thoughts every year.
The mission of SpaceX is a space giant, the cornerstone of Solar System colonization. For the creation of the premiere model in the Discovery Collection on iPhone 12 Pro Caviar designers were inspired the successful flight of Dragon. This is a new era in the space exploration, a new milestone in our history.
If space phones aren’t your thing, Caviar are releasing a limited edition line of Musk Be On Mars Nike Air Force 1 customised trainers that feature a part of the shuttle that went to space and a manually painted alien landscape for $1,380 a pair.
Both prices a snip when compared to the budget of a trip to space.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsCaviar
Caviar