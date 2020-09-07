Luxury $14 Million Helicopter Is Like A Hotel Suite In The Sky Airbus

If you happen to have $14 million to spare, say goodbye to cramped seats, faulty TV screens and armrest battles.

Airbus’s new helicopter is like a luxurious hotel room in the sky. Obviously, this isn’t a mode of transport that we can all look forward to, but it’s certainly one we can all dream about while we try to sleep in an uncomfortable upright position on our next long-haul trip.

The ACH160 is a luxury version of Airbus’s existing H160 helicopter, and is the latest aircraft in the ACH line, which includes six other corporate helicopters that can be tailored according to the customer’s needs and desires.

Up to 10 people can fly in the helicopter, and passengers can opt for bench-style seats, individual seats, or a mix of both depending on whether they’re looking to share and socialise. The cost starts at around $14 million, though this price can vary based on aspects like equipment, configurations and finishes, Business Insider reports.

Together with Pagasus Design, Airbus’s in-house design team created a grand interior with large windows to allow passengers to enjoy more natural light and views of the outside.

Though it’s made for transport, the helicopter looks like it would be a lovely place to stay as the interior is lined with leather, wood veneers and a handmade carpet, all working together to ensure those onboard are surrounded by class and comfort as they fly for up to four and a half hours.

Airbus has equipped the ACH160 with an upgraded stabiliser and ‘sound-reducing’ rotor blades, allowing for a quiet interior and a reliable and safe ride.

The luxury helicopter has already been ordered for a customer in Italy, as well as in eight countries in Europe, China, Southeast Asia, and Latin and North America, so there’ll definitely be a few lucky people travelling in serious style in the near future.