Man Born Without Arm Given Bionic Limb Inspired By Metal Gear Solid

Open Bionics

A British man born without an arm has become the first person in the world to be given a new video game-inspired bionic arm.

Daniel Melville, 29, is the proud new owner of an official Metal Gear Solid ‘Venom Snake’ bionic arm, announced as part of a collaboration between Konami and Open Bionics, who worked together to design the special edition below elbow amputee Hero Arm prosthesis.

Open Bionics are a UK-based prosthetics company set on ‘turning disabilities into superpowers.’ Their Hero Arm prosthesis is a bespoke designed bionic limb that comes with precision sensors, lights and notifications via haptic vibrations and beepers.

It’s not the first time the company has collaborated on covers for their prosthetics. In 2019, the company partnered with director James Cameron to give 13-year old double amputee Tilly Lockey a pair of Hero Arms inspired by Alita: Battle Angel, while they’ve also designed arms for kids – and adults – based on Iron Man, Star Wars and even Frozen.

Now, Konami have designed a cover based on the prosthesis of Metal Gear Solid’s Venom Snake, albeit without the detachable missile launchers.

According to the Daily Mirror, Melville said of his new arm:

This is unbelievable. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted from a bionic arm. I’m an avid gamer and love Metal Gear Solid so much and to actually have Snake’s arm in real life is just insane.

By becoming the first man to be given the arm, Melville is now the Guinness World Record holder for the first person with a prosthetic limb based on a video game.

Konami owners Konagi Digital Entertainment said in a statement:

We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Open Bionics, who are at the cutting edge of robotics. We’re thrilled to see the iconic Metal Gear aesthetic of Venom Snake and his bionic arm burst out of the screen and come to life, in a dynamic fusion of technology and design that is changing the lives of upper limb amputees all over the world.

Open Bionics say that Venom Snake has become one of the most requested designs for their Hero Arm, and announced that Konami’s prosthetic cover was available for fans to buy for £599.