Man Who Threw Away Hard Drive With £230 Million Of Bitcoin Offers Millions To Find It

I have got an international hedge fund who are willing to put up anywhere between £2.5m to £3.5m to do a professional search operation of the landfill.

Basically, to do the job properly to all environmental standards because at the end of the day even though that is a lot of money it’s still worth it.

I have got to give up a large percentage to the investors, which I accept, the risk to reward ratio. But I accept that because all the risk is on them if anything, there’s hardly any risk with Newport City Council.