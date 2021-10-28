Mark Zuckerberg Announces Facebook’s New Name
Goodbye Facebook, hello Meta. Mark Zuckerberg has officially revealed the new name of the world’s biggest social media company.
Announcing the news at Facebook’s Connect conference, Zuckerberg said:
We are a company that builds technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.
To reflect who we are and what we hope to build. Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product. But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company.
From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first.
The announcement comes around one week after it was first reported that Zuckerberg was planning a major rebranding for the company, which operates a number of the world’s most popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
While the company itself will now be known by the newly announced title, Facebook the social media site will keep its name.
It’s not clear for how long the renaming has been in the pipeline – when news of the rebranding exercise broke several journalists reported that the new name was unknown even among much of the company’s senior leadership, with Platformer claiming that even Zuckerberg himself had not yet made a final decision.
In the lead-up to the announcement possible names circulating online included ‘Meta’ – based on Zuckerberg’s repeated references to the ‘metaverse’ and well as ‘Horizon’ – the name for Facebook’s VR platform.
Since rumours of the renaming first began circulating questions have been raised over the timing of the decision, with Facebook currently in the midst of a number of controversies. The news broke just days after a whistleblower came forward to testify that the company was aware its algorithms were pushing harmful content on teenagers, while Zuckerberg continues to face pushback over perceived failures by Facebook to stop the spread of far-right conspiracies and misinformation related to the Covid-19 pandemic and 2020 election.
While clearly a major step for the company, a renaming process like this isn’t unprecedented, with Google taking similar steps to rebrand under parent company Alphabet in 2015.
Whether the new name will stick in this case, only time will tell.
Topics: Technology, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Now, Social Media