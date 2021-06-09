Mark Zuckerberg Just Posted Videos Of Himself Throwing Spears And Firing Arrows

Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

Ever wondered what multibillionaires do in their spare time? Well, apparently Mark Zuckerberg passes his days throwing spears.

You’ll be pleased to know the Facebook CEO hasn’t been throwing spears at people, but a wooden board with a target on it.

Zuckerberg shared a video on his Facebook page (of course) showing off his spear throwing skills in slow motion as if auditioning for a role in The Hunger Games.

He joked in the video’s caption that he had a ‘very particular set of skills’, giving a nod to Liam Neeson’s speech in Taken.

In another video, the 37-year-old can be seen using an extremely Hawkeye-esque bow and arrow while shooting at bowling pins lined up on a bench a few metres away from him.

The video came after Zuckerberg shared a post about wanting to obtain hiking permits, but had to settle with hunting ones instead.

He wrote, ‘A trail I wanted to hike is out of hiking permits, but has plenty of hunting permits available. That’s basically saying: look, you can’t walk here unless you also bring a bow and arrow. So I guess we’re doing this.’

It’s unknown exactly where the social media mogul wanted to get the permits for, but it’s believed he’s been spending a lot of time in Hawaii with his family throughout the pandemic, according to Business Insider.

While Zuckerberg and his family usually reside in Palo Alto, California, reports surfaced last month that claimed Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, paid an eyewatering $53 million for 600 acres of land on the island of Kauai.

