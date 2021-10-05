Mark Zuckerberg Mocked After Facebook Outage Apology

Alamy

After a worldwide outage took place when Facebook and its subsidiaries went down, Mark Zuckerberg apologised to users, but it didn’t quite go as expected.

On Monday, October 4, Facebook and its other platforms, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, went offline from around 4.30pm BST (11.30 EST) for six hours, sparking many internet users to take to Twitter to complain, celebrate, and share a host of great memes.

Facebook has since revealed the cause of the issue in a blog post, following an apology from Zuckerberg himself.

However, many have been quick to mock the CEO and co-founder over the length of time the issue took to resolve, his apology, and the money the mogul subsequently lost, while others admitted they actually quite enjoyed the downtime away from the apps.

37-year-old Zuckerberg lost an astonishing amount of money during the crash, subsequently sliding down to fifth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after losing around $6 billion because of the outage.

Despite posting an apology for the ‘disruption’ on Facebook after the issue had resolved, internet users were left far from impressed. Zuckerberg’s post has amassed over 2.2 million reactions and 597,000 comments, with many responding to the over six hour blackout. One said: ‘Thanks coz of this problem I sleep well last night and good morning to you.’

Another wrote:

Thank you Mr Mark Zuckerberg for giving us a #SocialMedia breather. I slept so well last night with no pings from Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger. But seriously, it wasn’t so cool on your side to be down for so long Unless you’ve made some really interesting upgrades to all these services so that we can enjoy sharing stories with our friends even more, then that’s cool with me.

A third said: ‘Take it back offline until the weekend.’

Others told Zuckerberg to get off his ‘high horse’ after he said in his apology, ‘ I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about’. One person replied: ‘Please don’t make yourself more important than you are.’

Facebook said that the root of the problem of the outage was due to configuration changes to the routers.

Experts later revealed that the problem took so long to fix due to all of Facebook’s internal systems being run through Facebook itself, which had lost its quickest route via BGP to its DNS servers.

Servers in California had to be manually reset by a technical team, and such outages, while rare, aren’t ruled out from being able to occur again in the future.

The social media giant assured that no one’s personal data was put at risk and stressed that an investigation into the issue would continue ‘to make [their] infrastructure more resilient’.