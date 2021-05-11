Mark Zuckerberg Named His Goat Bitcoin And People Think It’s An Endorsement

PA Images

Mark Zuckerberg has shared an image of his goats and in a strange move, he has called one of them Bitcoin.

The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, is one of the wealthiest people on the planet and undoubtedly has plenty of interests and investments. Zuckerberg has now taken to Facebook, to show his followers one part of his life that may unconventionally relate to an investment.

The text above an image of two goats simply reads ‘My goats: Max and Bitcoin.’ However, it has caused a flurry of responses as people wonder whether Zuckerberg is endorsing Bitcoin.

Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

The responses ranged from people sharing images of their goats to others asking which of the animals was Bitcoin. On the back of the post, many have seen the goat, although unclear which one, as an endorsement of the cryptocurrency.

There had been speculation about Facebook buying into Bitcoin ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings call. Nonetheless, the currency was not discussed during the meeting.

This post has once again sparked discussions about Facebook investing in Bitcoin. With some noting that Facebook’s annual shareholder meeting is due to take place later in the month and it could see Zuckerberg announce an investment. Despite the rumours surrounding future investments, Facebook has taken strides to develop its own cryptocurrency.

PA Images

Facebook is set to trial its own stablecoin, called Diem, later this year. The digital currency will be initially focused on user-to-user transactions and allow for the exchange of goods. It has been previously said that Diem is intended to be tied to a fiat currency and national currencies once it is launched.

In light of this, there have been conflicting theories about what Zuckerberg’s goat-posting could mean. Some believe the post may be a threat to Bitcoin and Zuckerberg will go on to cook the goat. If so, this may be one of the most shocking business tactics that have been publically shared. With that said, it seems much more likely that Facebook would invest in Bitcoin because of the status of the cryptocurrency.

The value of Bitcoin has continued to rise in recent years with it becoming a more legitimate digital currency that is not associated with crime. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen people support the currency because of its lack of ties to traditional institutions.

It will be interesting to see what happens next. Particularly as cooking a goat and investing in a cryptocurrency are usually two very different things.