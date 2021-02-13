Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Told Employees ‘We Need To Inflict Pain’ On Tim Cook And Apple

Technology does not need vast troves of personal data, stitched together across dozens of websites and apps, in order to succeed.

Advertising existed and thrived for decades without it. And we’re here today because the path of least resistance is rarely the path of wisdom.

At a moment of rampant disinformation and conspiracy theories juiced by algorithms, we can no longer turn a blind eye to a theory of technology that says all engagement is good engagement — the longer the better — and all with the goal of collecting as much data as possible.