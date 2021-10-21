Mark Zuckerberg Still Hasn’t Settled On A New Name For Facebook

Alamy

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly yet to settle on a new name for Facebook, despite the company’s plans to rebrand.

Say the word ‘Facebook’ and pretty much everyone immediately knows you’re talking about the social media network, even if they don’t know how to use it.

Unless you’re talking to a newborn baby, a time-traveller from the past or someone who has spent their entire life away from the internet and all discussions about it, the term will likely lead to thoughts of Mark Zuckerberg, ‘likes’ and embarrassing old posts, suggesting the name has done its job in making itself known.

In spite of its success, Facebook the company is reportedly planning to change its name, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter cited by The Verge.

What the new name will be, however, is apparently yet to be decided.

After the news of the name change broke earlier this week, journalist Casey Newton set out to confirm the news with his own sources. Writing on Platformer, he explained: ‘The most remarkable detail I’ve heard, from two sources now, is that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has not settled on a final name.’

Admittedly it seems odd the company would plan a name change without having a few new options in the bank, but the decision apparently comes as part of efforts to reflect its focus on building a metaverse.

Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28, meaning the clock’s ticking when it comes to finding a replacement.

Part of the reason for the change is rumoured to be because the Facebook app is not considered the future of the company, meaning a rebrand for the company could reposition the app as one of many products under a parent company overseeing the likes of Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. While the name Facebook may stay attached to the social media giant, the move is thought to enable a separation of Facebook the company and Facebook the product.

Hopefully Zuckerberg will make his mind up soon, otherwise he might find himself scrambling come October 28.