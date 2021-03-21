‘Mars Bar Rover’ Followers Customers Around Stores Tempting Them To Buy Candy

RIS News/YouTube

A ‘Mars Bar Rover’ has been deployed to tempt New York shoppers into buying snacks while they buy groceries.

It can be so difficult to resist temptation while doing your weekly food shop at the supermarket. Why buy good, healthy ingredients when you can buy crisps, chocolate and other candy – you know, the fun stuff.

Advert 10

Well, while science and technology has advanced, the likelihood of our junk food eating has increased. Say hello to the new rover dedicated to making you buy snacks.

Following a collaboration between Mars Wrigley and a company known as Saviok, a ShopRite store in Monroe is now home to Smiley; think of a Roomba, but instead of cleaning up your house, it’s trying to get you to buy sweets.

Smiley can offer you Snickers, M&Ms and Orbit gum, and moves around thanks to LiDAR self-driving technology, which means it can roam around the store while maintaining an awareness of people and other objects in its proximity, RIS News reports.

Advert 10

If you walk within around four feet of the robot, it’ll react with sounds and notices on its display using built-in software in tandem with its LiDAR sensor.

RIS News/YouTube

Monroe was selected as a test site for Smiley due to having wider aisles, therefore being a more suitable home for the robot to roam free. Other shopping innovations have been trialled in the same shop, such as scan-and-go shopping carts, according to Matt Tice, category leadership director at Mars Wrigley.

The creators hope the robot will be able to give an insight into how companies can improve their shopping experiences, looking at how customers act as they peruse the aisles rather than just at the point of sale, ‘especially as it relates to re-imagining impulse purchases and the future of retail,’ Tice said.

Advert 10

While the Perseverance rover searches for life in Mars, we’ll load up on chocolate down on Earth.