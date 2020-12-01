Massachusetts Institute of Technology Scientists Have Developed A Sleep Tracker That Can Hack People’s Dreams

MIT Scientists Have Developed A Sleep Tracker That Can Hack People's Dreams MIT

Dreaming is largely regarded as a process that allows the brain to process elements of the previous day, but scientists have been fascinated by how this works. So much so, that Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists have developed a way to hack into dreams.

Not many people can achieve lucid dreams, and instead the images that many see are seemingly at random. However, scientists at MIT have developed targeted dream incubation (TDI) using a Dormio device that allows them to focus the dreamer’s attention to certain topics.

The process is complex, and isn’t simply a case of talking about a certain topic until someone falls asleep. However, the team have made dream manipulation a cheap procedure, and this is exciting the scientific community.

Woman sleeping in bed Pixabay

During hypnagogia –the earliest stages of sleep – people can still hear the outside world, and this is when the team plants the topic or visual. The team use verbal prompts such as ‘remember to think of a tree’ during this time and monitor the reaction of dreamers.

The wearer of a gloved sleep monitor can have their heart rate tracked as well as finger movement, electrical charges and more. After the dreamer wakes up, they report their dream, and it is compared against other data collected. Somewhat surprisingly, two-thirds of subjects’ reports correlated with audio prompts given to them in a state of hypnagogia.

It is hoped that this methodology can help with nightmares and PTSD, while also offering deeper insight into how the brain operates during sleep.

Brits are not getting enough sleep Pixabay

Harvard professor and dream researcher Deirdre Barrett, PhD, explained why the Dormio research was so compelling:

What’s exciting about this group is that they’re making devices that are so cheap and so easy to use at home and not very distracting from normal sleep that they enable research to be done in larger numbers and on a shoestring budget, and without having to bring people into a lab, we can get better data on what naturalistically happens with dreams.

On the other hand, there are concerns with altering the dreams of people. One Zero noted the response of Rubin Naiman, PhD, a psychologist and sleep and dream expert with the University of Arizona’s Center for Integrative Medicine.

He said:

The thing with hacking dreams is that it’s based on a presumption that the subconscious is unintelligent, that it doesn’t have a life. The unconscious, it’s another kind of intelligence. We can learn from it. We can be in dialogue with it rather than dominate it, rather than ‘tap in’ and try to steer it in directions we want.

Whether this kind of study will raise deeper questions in the future remains to be seen. At the moment, the scientists seem keen to get a wider consensus from the scientific community on how best to use the technology for further study.

