Massive Fireball Captured On Film Blazing A Trail Off The Coast Of Australia
A fireball has fallen from the sky off the coast of South Australia and, fortunately, the stunning sight was captured by Australia’s national science agency during a livestream.
A research vessel, which was being used by Australia’s science agency, CSIRO, managed to capture the stunning video of the falling fireball 60 miles south of the coast of Tasmania, Australia.
The team had not intended to film the event, instead, they were performing mapping of the seafloor. Safe to say, the video capturing the meteorite was a very lucky coincidence.
The breath-taking video can be seen below:
Locals first saw the fireball from the coast, and many reported it to media outlets and the authorities. However, it was not only local people who were shocked and impressed by the falling meteorite.
CSIRO Voyage Manager onboard the RV Investigator, John Hooper, explained just how impressive the fireball was, and how lucky the team were to capture footage of it:
What we saw on reviewing the livestream footage astounded us, the size and brightness of the meteor was incredible. The meteor crosses the sky directly in front of the ship and then breaks up – it was amazing to watch the footage and we were very fortunate that we captured it all on the ship livestream.
Glen Nagle from CSIRO’s Astronomy and Space Science division has also taken this opportunity to detail what happened:
Over 100 tonnes of natural space debris enters Earth’s atmosphere every day, most of it goes unseen as it occurs over an unpopulated area like the southern ocean. When a meteor enters the Earth’s atmosphere at high-speed, it is the friction of rock with the atmosphere that makes them burn, as their kinetic energy is converted to other forms like heat, light and sound.
Many meteors were once asteroids, travelling through space on their own trajectory. This changes as they pass close to Earth, where they can be affected by its gravitational pull. As they enter our atmosphere, they become meteors – and their entry can be visually spectacular.
This sighting is not only remarkable because of the way it looks, but also because of the unlikeliness of a ship intending to undertake seafloor mapping of the Huon Marine Park for Parks Australia capturing the spectacular footage.
With that in mind, this event was incredible in more ways than one.
