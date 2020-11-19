Massive Fireball Captured On Film Blazing A Trail Off The Coast Of Australia

Over 100 tonnes of natural space debris enters Earth’s atmosphere every day, most of it goes unseen as it occurs over an unpopulated area like the southern ocean. When a meteor enters the Earth’s atmosphere at high-speed, it is the friction of rock with the atmosphere that makes them burn, as their kinetic energy is converted to other forms like heat, light and sound.

Many meteors were once asteroids, travelling through space on their own trajectory. This changes as they pass close to Earth, where they can be affected by its gravitational pull. As they enter our atmosphere, they become meteors – and their entry can be visually spectacular.