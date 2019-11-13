McLaren Reveals 804bhp Roadster That Comes With No Windscreen Or Roof

McLaren

McLaren has revealed to the world its brand new, two-seat roadster that is missing a roof.

While it might seem like a windshield is an integral part of a vehicle, standard versions of the McLaren Elva won’t come with one.

And that’s not all… The manufacturer claims the vehicle won’t need one thanks to its clever ‘Active Air Management System’.

When the Elva travels over 25mph, the system directs air through the car’s nose before being sent ‘out of the front clamshell at high velocity ahead of the occupants’. It is then ‘directed up over the cockpit to create a relative ‘bubble’ of calm’. Thanks to this air acting like a shield, oncoming air is directed around the car rather than straight at the passengers.

McLaren

When the car is travelling under 25mph, air flow travels into low-temperature radiators to boost the output of the engine and cool the oil in the transmission.

But what happens if the car flips over I here you ask? Will the passengers not get crushed?

Thankfully not, as a rollover protection system has been installed in the car to protect those inside. Metal roll-bars will deploy from behind the passenger seat as soon as the car detects that it’s set to tip over.

Now you know you’re safe and secure, it’s assuring to know you’re so freely open to the events in this vehicle. We just hope you can freely relax knowing your car still doesn’t have any windows.

McLaren

The Elva supercar is powered by an 804-horsepower turbocharged V8 engine and does 0-62mph in under three seconds.

It also can reach 124mph from zero at a super quick 6.7 seconds. That’s a tenth faster than the McLaren Senna!

While no weight has been specified, McLaren has confirmed the Elva is the lightest car ever made by the Woking-based car maker.

If you’re looking to buy one of these futuristic cars, one will set you back £1.4m. And if you’re worried getting the funds together might take a while, you better be quick, as there will only be 399 of these vehicles made.

The first vehicles are expected to be delivered towards the end of 2020.

Matt Weston

The Elva has been inspired by Bruce McLaren’s original race conquering open top sports cars of the 1960s. They were powered by a V8 engine that was mounted behind the seats.

In a press release, McLaren boss Mike Flewitt said the Elva is ‘a uniquely modern car that delivers the ultimate connection between driver, car and the elements’.

He added:

McLaren continues to push the boundaries of supercar and hypercar development in pursuit of outstanding and unparalleled driving experiences for our customers and the McLaren Elva epitomises that pioneering spirit.

