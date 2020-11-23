McLaren Teases Name Of Its All-New Next-Generation Hybrid Supercar McL

McLaren will launch its first series-production hybrid next year, named the Artura, and it is set to be the ‘next-generation’ of the supercar.

McLaren vehicles are some of the most impressive to come out of the UK, as they typically deliver incredible speeds alongside a unique driving experience. The company is now releasing a ‘high-performance hybrid’ that’s set to replace the Sports Series line.

The Artura is set to be released next year but the origin of its name is unclear. The previous Ultimate Series, like the Senna and Elva, have taken their names from motorsport history, but the Artura appears to be an exception.

The Artura will have a hybrid powertrain that’s based on a V6 petrol engine, and it’s currently being tested before it is released in the first half of next year. Whether it will impress fans remains to be seen, but the Artura appears to be a radically new model.

In a press statement, McLaren boss Mike Flewitt discussed the radical changes in the Artura:

Every element of the Artura is all-new – from the platform architecture and every part of the High-Performance Hybrid powertrain, to the exterior body, interior and cutting-edge driver interface – but it draws on decades of McLaren experience in pioneering super-lightweight race and road car technologies to bring all of our expertise in electrification to the supercar class.

While there aren’t too many specifics being discussed, it has been noted that the new hybrid will be built on the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) platform, which has been built around the hybrid powertrain. This is set to be an interesting vehicle, but whether the electric components can excite people remains to be seen.

Flewitt detailed the proposition for the vehicle:

[Artura is] a new kind of McLaren for a new era, an extraordinary driver’s car that offers blistering performance as well as an all-electric range capable of covering most urban journeys.

If the Artura can deliver the performance that has become associated with the McLaren brand, then fans will be in for a treat when the new high-performance hybrid becomes available next year. With the history of the company, this will likely be the case.