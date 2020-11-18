Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Breaks Nürburgring Lap Record Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is a sports car that has plenty of speed, and it has showcased this in a record-breaking lap of Nürburgring.

German racing driver Maro Engel got behind the wheel intending to break the record for the fastest production car ever to complete the 20.6km Nürburgring circuit.

Advert 10

The previous record-holder was the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and with that in mind, the competition was pretty difficult. Nonetheless, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series managed to surpass the previous record by more than a second.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series used its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine to make it around the track in 6 minutes and 43.616 seconds, which was 1.3 seconds faster than the previous record for a production car. The achievement is even more impressive considering the weather conditions weren’t exactly ideal.

Mercedes has claimed the track wasn’t completely dry and that the conditions were cold when the record was achieved. Despite this, the car managed an impressive time. Given that the Nürburgring track has very strict rules for record attempts, it seems these claims may illustrate just how good the car is, or indicate that another attempt under better conditions is on the horizon.

Advert 10

Mercedes-AMG record Mercedes-AMG

In terms of producing a similar performance, owners of the car can do this simply. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series did the lap with no modifications, and the build can be recreated by owners. The adjustments to the vehicle included the front splitter being put to the ‘Race’ position, the spoiler blades being set to the middle position, and anti-roll bars adjusted to their stiffest setting.

While not many people will want to spend a minimum of £327,025 on a car, those who have will be pleased that the car can achieve such an impressive performance.

On top of that, the team behind the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will likely be very pleased with this run.

Advert 10