Microsoft Asks People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs

Microsoft Ask People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs XboxStudio/Twitter

In a warning they probably thought they wouldn’t have to give, Microsoft has asked gamers to stop vaping into their Xbox Series X consoles.

On November 10, the next-generation of gaming kicked off under Microsoft’s banner with the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the latter being a less powerful, cheaper version of the beefier kit.

Since being delivered to homes all across the world (thanks to one global launch date, unlike the PlayStation 5), stories have emerged of the Series X model overheating, with plumes of smoke billowing from the top. However, it turns out some people were just vaping into the console.

Over the past two days, videos have been emerging online of the Series X heavily smoking. These clips are all captioned with allegations the console is ‘overheating’. While the jury is still out on that being a potential issue – we’re only two days into its life, after all – the videos are very, very disingenuous.

One tweet in particular attracted a lot of attention, letting off enough smoke to be compared to a rectangular chimney. The reason? Someone was blowing their vape into it.

Hilariously, Microsoft was forced to comment on the videos, tweeting: ‘We can’t believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X.’ In a follow-up tweet, the account adds links to help pages ‘for any non-vape related support questions’.

While the initial hysteria around the footage spread into several news articles, people are starting to realise the truth. One user wrote, ‘It’s actually vape smoke being blown into the bottom creating that effect. Unfortunately, some people are intentionally spreading false info to create drama, but rest assured; it’s fake.’

