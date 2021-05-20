Microsoft Finally Killing Off Internet Explorer In 2022
In an announcement marking the end of an era, Microsoft will finally be killing off Internet Explorer in 2022.
Upon its launch 26 years ago, Internet Explorer would have seemed at the cutting edge of hi-tech. However, usage has waned significantly over the last quarter of a century, with the internet surfers of the ’90s turning to modern browsers such as Firefox and Google Chrome as they entered the new millennium.
Androids and iPhones don’t even support Internet Explorer these days, rendering it more-or-less redundant for those who primarily use their phones for information while out on the go.
Internet Explorer has long had a reputation for being slower and less secure than other browsers, and currently possesses just 5% of the browser market, according to browser usage tracker NetMarketShare. To give a comparison, the far more usable Google Chrome has chomped up a sizeable 69% share of the market.
Microsoft will say goodbye to Internet Explorer for good on June 15, 2022, at which time it will be replaced with the more secure and up-to-date Microsoft Edge.
Writing in a blog post for Microsoft, partner group program manager for Microsoft Edge, Sean Lyndersay, revealed the changes due to unfold next summer:
Over the last year, you may have noticed our movement away from Internet Explorer (IE) support, such as an announcement of the end of IE support by Microsoft 365 online services.
Today, we are at the next stage of that journey: we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.
Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.
Thankfully for nostalgia lovers, Microsoft Edge will still provide an Internet Explorer mode for those wishing to browse websites that might not be compatible with contemporary browsers.
Lyndersay explained:
Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.
With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.
Microsoft has already stopped using Internet Explorer for its own products, with Microsoft Teams cutting ties with the browser last autumn. By mid-summer this year, Microsoft’s 365 apps, including Microsoft Office, will no longer work be usable on Internet Explorer.
