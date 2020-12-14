unilad
Microsoft Has Recorded Christmas Carols Including ‘Bingle Bells’

by : Daniel Richardson on : 14 Dec 2020 13:46
Microsoft Has Recorded Christmas Carols Including 'Bingle Bells'

Microsoft has been celebrating Christmas with plenty of enthusiasm this year, off the back of its old school MS Paint jumpers the company has now released a hilarious video that parodies some classic festive songs. 

The festive season is upon us, and many companies are showcasing their products during the time for giving. However, Microsoft has been taking a unique approach by playing into nostalgia and using tongue-in-cheek humour.

As a result of this approach, the latest campaign from the technology company showcases Christmas classics with a software-based twist. The four-disc collection may not find its way to keen consumers, but the concept itself is entertaining people.

The advert for the farcical product collection of songs can be seen below:

The ‘greatest collection of holiday songs ever assembled’ includes songs with some unusual lyrics: 

Joy to the Word / spellcheck is done
It fixed all of my stuff

Safe to say, this sixty song collection won’t be finding it to homes this Christmas. The digital advert notes that the collection is not available in stores, and only offers a fictional number to call.

Nonetheless, plenty of comments have asked for Microsoft to make what sounds like an interesting listen to a commercial reality. While there may not be too much hope for the CD arriving at Christmas, many will hope that these kinds of adverts from Microsoft continue.

Microsoft permanent remote workingMicrosoft permanent remote workingPA Images
It is unclear whether there is the desired result of these adverts, or whether these kinds of videos just intend to raise the profile of the company. If this is the case, the ads are certainly living up to their purpose.

Equally, if the adverts are intended to see if there is a market for odd niche Microsoft merchandise, it seems that the company has found an unexpected revenue stream.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, Christmas, Microsoft, Now, Tech

