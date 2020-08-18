Microsoft Is Finally Killing Off Internet Explorer

Microsoft/Wikimedia

Microsoft is stopping its support for Internet Explorer in what can only be described as a mercy killing.

It was once the be-all and end-all route to the world wide web. Ah yes, good old Internet Explorer, its blue ‘e’ and golden yellow swoosh always slotting nicely into your desktop icons.

Launched in 1995, its internet-surfing legacy is massive – back in 2003, 95% of all users were clicking via Internet Explorer. Alas, the times they are a-changing, and anyone with a kernel of tech know-how is aware of the sad reality: the browser is dead, and Microsoft is acting appropriately.

In a post from the Microsoft 365 product team, it was announced that the company’s apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 by this time next year, with the Microsoft Teams web app halting support of the browser by November 30 this year.

The post added: ‘This means that after the above dates, customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11. For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.’

Once upon a time, it was the browser we all used. However, innovation stepped on the sluggish toes of Internet Explorer: Apple’s Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and most of all, Google Chrome. As their whip-smart speed and versatility conquered the market, Microsoft’s little ‘e’ drew less clicks every year.

While Microsoft ditched the Internet Explorer brand around five years ago, bringing in the newer, sleeker – yet underused – Edge browser, it’s remained on devices as a ‘compatibility solution’ for previous Windows operating systems.

Chris Jackson, a cybersecurity expert in Microsoft’s Windows division, earlier told The Verge: ‘We’re not supporting new web standards for it and, while many sites work fine, developers by and large just aren’t testing for Internet Explorer these days. They’re testing on modern browsers.’

Alongside Internet Explorer, Microsoft is also planning on dropping support for its Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021, at which point it will stop receiving security updates.

Current Windows 10 users have been moving over to the company’s new Chromium-based Edge browser, set to become a permanent fixture on all new devices and Windows updates.

The post explained: ‘The new Microsoft Edge is our best expression of a modern browser – we’re excited for customers to experience it.’

We can all agree on one thing, surely: the best thing to come out of the browser was Alex Clare’s Too Close advert for Internet Explorer 9. Rest in peace, our veteran portal.