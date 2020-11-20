unilad
Microsoft Is Working With Apple On Xbox Series X Controller Support For iPhones and iPads

by : Daniel Richardson on : 20 Nov 2020 17:43
Microsoft Is Working With Apple On Xbox Series X Controller Support For iPhones and iPads

Mobile games are a huge market, and it seems that Apple is attempting to capitalise on this area by offering Xbox Series X and S controller support. 

Many video game fans have been excited about the next-generation consoles and their new controllers. While the new Xbox consoles haven’t radically re-designed the controllers, they are widely enjoyed. It appears Apple also likes the controllers, as the company is working with Microsoft on a way to have the controller supported on its iPhones and iPads.

iOS 14iOS 14Apple

On the Apple support page the company stated:

Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update.

The ability to connect a controller to an Apple device is not new, in fact, the DualShock 4 and Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth of the last generation could do this. However, it had not been confirmed that the new controllers would work with the Apple systems. While this connectivity has yet to be delivered, many fans will be excited by the possibility of using their preferred controller with their phone soon.

Interestingly, players can also use their Xbox Games Pass through the Apple Store, and this controller compatibility means that players could use their phone as a portable gaming system for certain titles.

Xbox Series XXbox Series XMicrosoft

There have also been rumours that the new DualSense controller would be compatible with Apple devices after an iOS update, but this has yet to be confirmed by either party. Nonetheless, the future looks bright for gamers on Apple devices.

The chance to play games on the go with a preferred controller will delight gamers who use Apple products, and it seems to be coming soon. Let’s just hope the necessary update doesn’t have any delays.

