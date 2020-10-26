Microsoft Releases Xbox Series X Fridge

@ijustine/Twitter

The next-generation of consoles are highly anticipated, but the appearance of the Xbox Series X has underwhelmed some fans and lead to a lot of memes. It seems that the team at Xbox have fully embraced the memes, and have responded by releasing a Xbox Series X fridge.

When the first images of the Xbox Series X were revealed, many felt that the console looked too brick-like and closely resembled a fridge. The appearance of the console led to a wave of memes that drew comparisons to household appliances, but Microsoft has now used this critique as a way to promote the upcoming console.

Advert

Alongside promotional Xbox Series X consoles, it seems that a lucky few have received full-sized refrigerators that are designed to resemble the console.

YouTuber iJustine, who reports on gaming and tech, revealed the fridge on Twitter, which not only looks like the Series X on the outside but also shares similarities internally, as it glows green when the door is open. The matching colour scheme is a nice touch, and another star also took the time to reveal a similar fridge filled with content.

Snoop Dogg briefly shared a video of another huge Xbox refrigerator, which contained a cake, drinks, chains, and most importantly, the new console. Somewhat ironically, the refrigerated Xbox Series X has had reports of overheating although these have been quickly squashed by Microsoft.

Advert