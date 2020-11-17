Microsoft Says Xbox Series X And Series S Will Be Difficult To Get Until April 2021
The next-generation of consoles has been highly anticipated, but while some lucky players are enjoying the experience, according to Microsoft, others will have a long wait until they get a system.
The demand for next-generation consoles has never been higher, and there are a multitude of reasons why. A significant factor in this increase in interest has been the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to more people spending time indoors, and this has been paired with advice from the World Health Organization that encourages playing games. With higher demand, it seems there may be a problem with availability for new Xbox consoles.
A report by Video Games Chronicle suggests consumers may struggle to find the systems until the beginning of the second quarter of 2021. This has shocked a lot of fans, but it seems that the difficulties that underpin the report are based in truth, as consumers are largely having trouble getting the Xbox Series S and Series X.
Last week, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart told the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference:
I think we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1.
A Microsoft spokesperson has now responded and explained the situation to CNET:
We have seen overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox and are working tirelessly with our retail partners to replenish Xbox hardware as quickly as possible.
We can’t wait for fans to experience gaming on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Please check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market.
Similarly, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to obtain and won’t be available for in-store purchase on launch day. While this surge in demand is a positive thing, both gaming companies will want to restock retailers as soon as possible to maximise profit and reach in the coming years.
With this in mind, both Sony and Microsoft are likely trying to quicken the production process while tackling the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced. Let’s hope stock is replenished soon!
