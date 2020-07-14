Microsoft’s Eco Search Engine Has Just Planted Its 100 Millionth Tree
Ecosia, Microsoft’s eco search engine that turns searches into planted trees, has just planted its 100 millionth tree.
For years, the search engine has spent most of its revenue on planting trees, with the German non-profit claiming to have planted more native species than any other mass tree planting effort.
Powered by Bing, the non-profit takes 80% of its advertising revenue to fund projects in areas of vulnerable deforestation. Additionally, it now produces twice as much renewable energy to power all Ecosia searches, making it 200% renewable.
The search engine funds a new tree every 0.8 seconds, with every search contributing to the 100 million trees that are helping to remove over 1,771 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, Ecosia said.
Not only is the organisation helping the environment in this way though, but it is also committed to helping out in emergencies by furthering aid.
For example, when the Amazon fires were burning, the non-profit was able to use its resources to plant three million additional trees across Brazil. In January this year, it restored a native rainforest affected by the Australian bushfires.
More recently than that, when healthcare systems around the world were stretched as a result of the ongoing global health crisis, the organisation started its first urban tree project, planting native species around more than ten hospitals to create healthier working environments.
‘100 million trees tackle the climate crisis by removing 1771 tonnes of CO2 every day,’ Ecosia said in a statement. ‘But it means so much more than that.’
The statement continued:
100 million trees means habitats for endangered animals. It means healthy rivers, more biodiversity, and fertile soil. It means fruits, nuts, and oils for local communities.
It means more productive and resilient farms – and higher incomes. It means more children at school. It means that medical bills can be paid…
Each of the 100 million trees is also a vote, a protest sign, a message that things can be done differently. Each brings us closer to a different future – one we can all look forward to.
Above all else, Ecosia is committed to long-term change; according to the organisation, the tree species planted needs to generate future products and income for the region it’s planted in, and the communities there need to have the resources to care for them.
Because of this, Ecosia only considers a planted tree ‘successful’ if it stands in the ground for at least three years, a spokesperson for the organisation, Susy Peddie, told The Rising. ‘At that point, the sapling is usually robust enough to survive,’ she explained.
By sticking to this, the non-profit ensures its results are long-lasting and also avoids introducing foreign tree monocultures that have previously damaged regions.
What an achievement.
Topics: Technology, Ecosia, Environment, Microsoft, Nature, Now, trees