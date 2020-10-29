Millions Of Americans Think Chocolate Milk Comes From Brown Cows Needpix/Pxhere

We’ve heard a lot about what Americans think about things this election year.

From who they’re going to vote for, to their opinions on issues from climate change to health care, opinion polls have spent countless hours and dollars trying to get inside the mind of the average American adult.

Advert 10

And with election day just around the corner, an old survey has come to light that has the potential to divide voters like nothing else: chocolate milk.

Millions Of Americans Think Chocolate Milk Comes From Brown Cows tracy benjamin/Flickr

According to an official survey, a disturbingly high number of Americans aren’t quite sure where chocolate milk actually comes from. When asked by the Innovation Center for Food and Dairy, 48% of respondents admitted that they didn’t know.

Even more worryingly, 7% of people said that they thought chocolate milk came from brown cows.

Advert 10

The survey was conducted in 2017 with 1,000 people aged 18 and over, but IFLScience worked out that if you multiply that figure for the whole US population, that’s an alarming 16.4 million Americans who potentially believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

PA Images

The survey also saw respondents own up in large numbers to secret milk-drinking habits. A shocking 37% of people said they drank milk straight out of the container, with 29% saying they used their kids as an excuse to buy chocolate milk to drink for themselves. There’s no shame in drinking chocolate milk, you guys.

With only 5% saying they don’t drink milk at all, if this survey tells us anything, it’s that Americans love their dairy products, and they don’t really care about where they come from.

Advert 10

Of course, as The Conversation points out, we shouldn’t take the original survey entirely at face value, as it’s impossible to know how the respondents were selected or how the survey was carried out – online, over the phone, or face to face, for example. We also don’t know if there were options given to respondents to answer, or the wording of the questions.