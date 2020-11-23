Minimoon Has Drifted Away After Three Years Of Orbiting Earth
A tiny ‘minimoon’ spotted orbiting the Earth earlier this year has drifted away.
Astronomers at the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona spotted the minimoon, which is about the size of a car, back in February. At first, they weren’t sure whether it was just a piece of space junk, but after further research the Minor Planet Center confirmed that the small asteroid had been orbiting Earth for about three years.
The minimoon – officially called 2020 CD3 – has a diameter of about 1.2 metres, and scientists believe that, based on its colour and brightness, it is probably made of a silicate rock similar to objects found in the asteroid belt. It also had a far larger orbit than our actual moon, circling our planet about once every 47 days.
Grigori Fedorets, an astronomer at Queen’s University, Belfast who studied the minimoon, said, as per New Scientist:
Based on simulations, the average capture time for minimoons is only nine months, so this was captured for a longer time than is expected.
But this object flew very close to the [regular] moon, and that put it into a more stable orbit.
2020 CD3 drifted out of orbit not long after it was discovered, but astronomers are hopeful that it could pave the way for more minimoons to be discovered in the future. So far, only two such minimoons have ever been spotted in Earth’s orbit, with the last discovery coming in 2006. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory – a giant telescope currently being built in Chile – could be able to spot these small objects every couple of months.
So long, minimoon.
