Monday Is The 20th Anniversary Of Humans Living On Board the International Space Station

Twenty years ago on Halloween, a Russian Soyuz rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying three astronauts to their new home aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time.

Since their arrival on November 2, 2000, the ISS – which took 12 years, $150 billion and the help of 16 nations to build – has always had at least one human on board, and still represents a landmark achievement of international co-operation for the benefit of mankind.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of humans living on the ISS, Google has created a new 3D model of the space station that people can explore in augmented reality. Google collaborated with NASA on the model, and has a number of other features ready to mark the occasion.

To take a look around the ISS from the comfort of your own sofa, you can go to artsandculture.google.com and search for ‘ISS’.

Simon Delacroix, program manager of Google Arts & Culture, said in a blog post that the model [makes it] possible to bring the station back down to Earth and undertake fascinating examinations of each module of the station in incredible detail’.

As per CNET, Google is also releasing a multiplayer ‘Puzzle Party’ that includes images from NASA’s space station archives. Players can work together on the digital puzzle to piece together images including shots of the space station or astronauts on spacewalks, and there’s also a digital colouring book for users to customise their own ISS images.

Over the past two decades, some 241 astronauts of 19 different nationalities have been aboard the ISS, with some spending almost year-long stretches living on the space station. In a nice display of symmetry, the demographics of the space station at the moment are the same as they were 20 years ago, with one American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts making up the crew.

This Friday at 4.10pm UK time, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will discuss their current mission in a live interview from aboard the ISS.

Speaking about the anniversary, Kenny Todd, NASA’s deputy program manager for the ISS, told National Geographic:

There’s kids now who are in college who, for their entire lives, we’ve been living off the planet, When I was a kid, that was all stuff that was just dreams.