Moons Can Have Moons Called Moonmoons

What would the moon of a moon be called? The answer is… far more obvious than we expected.

A study conducted by scientists from the University of California and the University of Bordeaux, France, has shown that it is possible for a moon orbiting a planet to be orbited itself by another, smaller, moon. A few names for this phenomenon have been suggested, including ‘submoon’ and ‘subsatellite’, but it seems like there’s an overwhelming favourite: moonmoon.

At the moment, this is all just a theory. Nobody has spotted a moonmoon in our solar system yet, although astronomers say some of the larger moons orbiting Saturn and Jupiter, as well as our very own moon, could potentially be a moonmoon host.

A moonmoon would have to fit a specific criteria to be officially called a moonmoon. For starters, it couldn’t be too small, or too close to the host planet, or else it would risk having its orbit destabilised, crashing into the planet’s atmosphere or otherwise being removed.

The study says that moonmoons would need to exist in the ‘Goldilocks zone’ between the host planet and its regular moon; close enough to the moon to be within its gravitational orbit and not the host planet’s, but far enough away to avoid being drawn in by the moon’s gravitational force.

Technically, the ‘moonmoon’ title is unofficial, with the International Astronomical Union ultimately getting final say over the name. However the internet already appears pretty set on ‘moonmoon,’ meaning the IAU could have a BoatyMcBoatFace situation on their hands if they decide to officially call it something different.

The scientists are yet to confirm what a moonmoon of a moon’s moonmoon would be called.