More Than 40,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space

PA Images

Calls to make Jeff Bezos’s trip to space next month a permanent vacation are growing, with tens of thousands of people signing petitions urging NASA to ban him from returning.

The campaign has grown to epic proportions just a week after the first tongue-in-cheek petition calling on Bezos to be denied re-entry to Earth was launched.

Since then, several copycat petitions have emerged, and as of today, June 20, they’ve received a whopping 42,000 signatures between them.

PA Images

The petitions give various reasons for wanting Jeff Bezos to be permanently barred from Earth. One claims the Amazon co-founder is ‘actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination,’ and says that banishing him to space is the ‘last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover.’

Another petition, which has so far received more than 24,000 signatures, simply explains that ‘Billionaire’s should not exist… on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.’

‘Being back on Earth is a privilege – not a right,’ one signatory agreed, adding ‘If he wants back in he’s gotta work for it.’

PA Images

The people-powered move against the world’s richest man comes just weeks before Bezos, alongside his brother, is set to be launched into sub-orbital space on board the New Shepard, a rocket designed by the Amazon co-founder’s spaceflight company, Blue Origin.

Rather than committing his financial power to tackling issues like global hunger and disease, Bezos has previously said space travel was ‘the only way’ he could think of spending his vast fortune, which could go some way to explaining why tens of thousands of people are so eager to, as one petition supporter wrote, ‘yeet him into the sun.’

