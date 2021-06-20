unilad
Advert

More Than 40,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space

by : Hannah Smith on : 20 Jun 2021 15:21
More Than 40,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In SpacePA Images

Calls to make Jeff Bezos’s trip to space next month a permanent vacation are growing, with tens of thousands of people signing petitions urging NASA to ban him from returning.

The campaign has grown to epic proportions just a week after the first tongue-in-cheek petition calling on Bezos to be denied re-entry to Earth was launched.

Advert

Since then, several copycat petitions have emerged, and as of today, June 20, they’ve received a whopping 42,000 signatures between them.

Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft (PA Images)PA Images

The petitions give various reasons for wanting Jeff Bezos to be permanently barred from Earth. One claims the Amazon co-founder is ‘actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination,’ and says that banishing him to space is the ‘last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover.’

Another petition, which has so far received more than 24,000 signatures, simply explains that ‘Billionaire’s should not exist… on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.’

Advert

‘Being back on Earth is a privilege – not a right,’ one signatory agreed, adding ‘If he wants back in he’s gotta work for it.’

Jeff Bezos (PA Images)PA Images

The people-powered move against the world’s richest man comes just weeks before Bezos, alongside his brother, is set to be launched into sub-orbital space on board the New Shepard, a rocket designed by the Amazon co-founder’s spaceflight company, Blue Origin.

Rather than committing his financial power to tackling issues like global hunger and disease, Bezos has previously said space travel was ‘the only way’ he could think of spending his vast fortune, which could go some way to explaining why tens of thousands of people are so eager to, as one petition supporter wrote, ‘yeet him into the sun.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Has Serious Warning For Crypto Investors
Technology

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Has Serious Warning For Crypto Investors

World’s First Flying Race Car Completes Maiden Flight
Sport

World’s First Flying Race Car Completes Maiden Flight

Mike Myers To Play Seven Different Roles In New Netflix Comedy Series
Film and TV

Mike Myers To Play Seven Different Roles In New Netflix Comedy Series

McDonald’s Employee Quits, Leaving ‘I Hate This Job’ Drive-Thru Sign
Life

McDonald’s Employee Quits, Leaving ‘I Hate This Job’ Drive-Thru Sign

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Technology, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Now

Credits

Change.org

  1. Change.org

    Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth

 