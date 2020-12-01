Motorola Razr 5G Review: A Classic Build In A New Frontier

Motorola

The Motorola Razr 5G promises a design that harks back to 15 years ago, but it has also been infused with the latest technology to surpass previous generations and offer something unique.

As someone who was impressed by the original Razr, I had been looking forward to putting the latest iteration through its paces. Particularly as the competition in the bendable smartphone market is heating up. I was interested to see whether this effort could compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z as well as improve upon its lacklustre predecessor.

Advert 10

Once you look at the packaging, the sleek style of the phone is immediately evident. While the packaging doesn’t define a product, the rhombus prism shape is unconventional, and it also acts as a convenient holder if you want a shrine to your phone. The smart design is indicative of the phone, but perhaps most importantly, the packaging holds a device with plenty to offer. While visuals are a focus for this device, it seems only right to jump into specifications as it is, perhaps, the under-advertised part of the product.

The Motorola Razr 5G has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of memory and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. In short, it runs incredibly well and takes advantage of everything that the Android 10 OS has to offer. The memory will allow users to download to their heart’s content and the phone will continue to run smoothly. On top of all this, the phone comes with 5G enabled, which is fantastic for when you’re out of the house but still need to do tasks. The only downside in the specifications department is the limited time between charges because of the 2800mAh battery. This means the phone needs to be plugged in every 6 to 8 hours. Nonetheless, the specifications are significantly more substantial than the predecessor, even if the battery could be better.

Alongside the ability to do tasks quickly and effectively, the phone also has the best selfie camera on the market. The 48-megapixel camera on the rear is fantastic and is perfect for quick images, but with the only other lens alternative being the 20-megapixel camera on the front, the camera options leave something to be desired.

Advert 10

folded smartphone Motorola

The sense of ‘almost the best’ was a recurring theme when the specs of the Motorola Razr 5G were used alongside the design. It felt that some elements like the camera and processing power had been immaculately designed. However, these features hadn’t been balanced out and there are missing components like additional lenses and long-standing battery life. With great specifications falling at the last hurdle, it’s hard not to blame the flip design for shortcomings, but the design is perhaps the most memorable element of the device.

Despite only weighing 192 grams, I did find the folded phone a bit wallet-like when it was in my pocket and this wasn’t as comfortable as a flat phone. Yet this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker, as it was a minor adjustment that played into some stylish features when taken out and held.

The design is largely pleasant and it looks small and sleek. On top of this, the two screens work well and correspond with one another seamlessly. For example, you can be alerted to a message, press the notification and then open the phone up to see the full message. It is a really smart and swift way to manage the device without getting it out properly. There are also more practical functions that can be utilised while the device is folded.

Advert 10

Motorola review Motorola

When the Motorola Razr 5G is folded, it can still be used to take pictures, play games and read emails. The ability to pick up the folded device and take a selfie with a 48-megapixel camera through a 2.7-inch front screen will undoubtedly appeal to many. Alongside this function is the ability to twist the phone quickly to get the camera to begin working. With that said, in all honestly, it’s much easier to just swipe left rather than shaking the thing like demented maracas to get access to the camera.

The flip side to this (pun intended) sharp and innovative design is slightly awkward unlocking. The unlock sensor is at the back of the phone and is just a little out of the comfort zone of the index finger. Of course, everyone’s hand is different, but for me, it didn’t quite sit right and this extended to other elements as well.

When the device is folded it is mostly a success, but there are some issues when the Motorola Razr 5G is flipped open. The 6.2” pOLED screen is nice enough, but the aspect ratio is not always ideal. With an aspect ratio of 876 x 2142 pixels, a lot of apps look slightly off when compared to more commonplace Android phones. It seems that Instagram pictures, Facebook posts and Twitter messages have a different layout. Due to the significant height and lack of width, the pictures you will see on your day to day scrolling will be smaller. This may not be an issue for some, but when you want to look at images on your feeds, it can be annoying. On the other hand, it is ideal for three-panel memes.

Advert 10

Motorola standing Motorola

The UX is what many would expect from an Android 10 phone, and it delivers personalisation as well as quality. I immediately placed a Spider-Man: Miles Morales wallpaper on to celebrate the new PlayStation 5 game, and the UX made me feel at home. In this sense, users should have no problem making the phone work the way they want to, and it will be an accessible device because of its simple customisation.

While it is tall when unfolded, the phone is comfortable. It has a thinner than usual screen, that I thought would be an issue, but it really shouldn’t take users long to adjust to. Of course, to add to this, the Razr 5G also has the technological marvel that is foldable glass. Credit where credit is due, the fact that the design works so well with this technology is incredibly impressive.

The functionality of the flip phone is undoubtedly a testament to skilled engineering, but many will wonder whether it delivers enough to justify a £1.399.99 price tag. To fairly answer this question, it is worth looking at phones that are a similar price and design. The most obvious competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z which is more expensive (50 pounds more), and it does offer more powerful processing power. With that said, the Motorola delivers better cameras for less. In this regard, it does make the Razr 5G unquestionably one of the best flip phones on the market. But this poses greater questions about the demand for flip phones.

Advert 10

full package Motorola Razr 5G Motorola

It seems unlikely that iPhone fans or even those who get the Huawei P40 Pro, which generally have better specifications, will want to pay extra just to have the privilege of flipping their phone shut like an early 00s rom-com. Particularly when some features like the battery life, aspect ratio and locking features don’t feel quite right.

With this in mind, asking consumers to pay a significant amount more than they would for a conventional counterpart is the biggest issue with this model that otherwise leaves a positive impression.

The Motorola Razr 5G surpasses its first generation with ease, and it is undoubtedly an impressive phone with a lot to offer. On top of that, this device will likely feel like an upgrade if you are at the end of a two-year contract. However, at its current price point, and with some drawbacks, it does raise questions about the demand for expensive smart-flip-phones.