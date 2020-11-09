unilad
MSI Large Manufacturing Plant Catches On Fire In China

by : Daniel Richardson on : 09 Nov 2020 16:43
MSI reddit videoMSI reddit videor/pcmasterrace/Reddit/MSI

A short video surfaced online revealed that MSI has had a large fire in one of its plants in China and it has concerned consumers.

MSI (Micro-Star International) is a Taiwanese responsible for impressive PC components and builds.

A video was posted on Reddit two days ago that showed an MSI plant which contained an R&D centre and two housing factories. Consumers were immediately worried about the safety of the workers and the products.

MSI has now responded to the incident stating: 

A fire accident occurred in MSI Baoan factory in Shenzhen on November 5th afternoon. MSI activated its emergency measures and notified the fire department to deal with it immediately. No injuries were caused and the production line was not damaged. In the future, MSI will continue to strengthen the education and training of personnel. At present, all units are operating normally. Thank you for your concern.

Considering MSI is a global company, which makes significant profits, it is unlikely that this fire will be too much of a setback. Nonetheless, it seems that a dangerous incident occurred that could have possibly risked lives.

Going forward, MSI will likely resume business as usual and consumers won’t need to worry about their products. Although it seems they were given a bit of a scare.

