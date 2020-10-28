Musicians Use Victorian-Era Technology To Play Virtual Gigs DanOlsenMusic/Twitter

Lockdown has been tough on musicians all over the world, but one artist has come up with a rather unorthodox method of reaching fans during the pandemic.

Dan Olsen, a UK-based singer from the Faroe Islands, has found a way to play virtual gigs using Victorian-era hologram technology originally used to spook theatre audiences.

Advert

Olsen has teamed up with 3D imaging company Musion 3D to launch Fanshare – an immersive holographic experience that allows realistic images of musicians to be beamed onto stages anywhere in the world.

Musion 3d Musion 3D

Fanshare is a modern version of a popular Victorian-era illusion known as Pepper’s ghost. The trick involved using a huge sheet of glass to create holographic ‘ghosts’, and was a spooky phenomenon in theatres in the 1860s.

Musion 3D have applied that same idea to create the technology behind Fanshare, and they believe it could be a solution for musicians to play shows for live audiences while social distancing restrictions remain in place.

Advert

Speaking to Reuters, Musion director Ian O’Connell said:

It’s the closest you’re going to get to a virtual image, a virtual likeness of the real human being, You don’t need glasses, you don’t need a headset. You’re sitting here as if you’re watching a regular stage show.

Olsen played his first show using the technology last week to a socially distanced audience in a central London venue. Or at least his hologram did – Olsen himself was actually a few miles away in a studio in east London, with live footage of his performance beamed onto the stage in 3D.

Advert

The singer believes the technology could be a lifeline for musicians, especially smaller bands and artists, who are reliant on touring to make money:

The timing couldn’t be better to do this now because people are looking [at] how can we play to an audience because we can’t get musicians to travel and all of a sudden with this you can do it anywhere in the world.

And with most venues still facing limits on the number of people they can actually have in an audience, the team says they’re also looking at ways to use the technology to stream gigs online.

Olsen said:

Advert

If this goes on for many months and we’re able to rock up to a local music pub like the Half Moon in Putney and do an open day for musicians to play, [we could] stream them out to the wider web on a pay-per-view basis.

So while it doesn’t look like we’ll be going to live concerts any time soon, this could at least help some of our favourite musicians get back on stage in the near future.