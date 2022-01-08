Mysterious ‘House’ Spotted On The Moon Mystery Solved By Chinese Space Agency

CNSA/CLEP/Alamy

The Chinese Space Agency spotted a ‘house’ on the far side of the moon. Its true nature has now been revealed.

China’s Yutu-2 rover has been exploring the lunar surface since 2019 as part of its Chang’e-4 mission. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions back on Earth, with discoveries of a ‘gel-like’ substance and a ‘fascinating shard’ both turning out to be nothing more than rocks.

In December last year, the rover came across something a bit strange: ‘An image of a cubic shape on the northern horizon ~80m away from the rover in Von Kármán crater.’

It was quickly described as a ‘mystery house’ online. ‘Yeah, it’s not an obelisk or aliens, but certainly something to check out, and hard to discern much from the image. But large boulders (right) are sometimes excavated by impacts, as seen by the Chang’e-3 mission, which launched 8 years ago on Dec 1,’ journalist Andrew Jones tweeted.

Now, we have an answer as to what it actually is, thanks to the China National Space Administration’s outreach program Our Space: surprise surprise, it’s another rock.

‘Oh, this is amazing. Close to tears. Ourspace has published an update on the “mystery hut” and it’s so underwhelming it’s brilliant. It’s just a small rock on a crater rim that they’re now calling ‘jade rabbit’ for its appearance,’ Jones revealed.

The rover made its way to the ‘jade rabbit’ at around 656ft per hour, only to find another rock. ‘This thing had been compared to/joked to be the CCTV pants building, the Arc de Triomphe, a McDonald’s and many more. But with no points of reference and no atmosphere on the moon, it’s very difficult to get any sense of distance or scale,’ Jones added.

‘The Moon’s surface is 38 million square kilometres of rocks, so it would have been astronomically exceptional for it to be anything else. But while small, the jade rabbit/玉兔 rock will also be a monumental disappointment to some.’