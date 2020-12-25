unilad
Mysterious ‘Jet Pack Guy’ Filmed Flying 3,000 Feet Above Coast Of California

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Dec 2020 14:09
Los Angeles’ elusive ‘Jet Pack Guy’ has been filmed flying 3,000ft above the coast of California.

Earlier in September this year, the FBI confirmed it was investigating reports of an UFM – an unidentified flying man – seen soaring thousands of feet in the air above LA. He’s been the subject of fascination from onlookers, pilots and authorities alike.

Months later, we have another sighting, this time on camera as the Jet Pack Guy flew across the clouds.

Check out a news report of the jet pack sighting below:

He was caught flying by an instructor with the Sling Pilot Academy, reportedly near Palos Verdes, south of LA, with Catalina Island visible in the background, according to the academy’s Instagram post.

The post reads: ‘The video appears to show a jet pack, but it could also be a drone or some other object.’

It adds: ‘If it is a guy in a jet pack then it remains to be seen whether it is a legal test flight (jet packs are real – there is a manufacturer near Los Angeles) or related to the jet pack sightings near LAX recently that caused disruptions to air traffic.’

Jet Pack Guy 2Jet Pack Guy 2slingpilotacademy/Instagram

Some have aired scepticism that it is actually a man, suggesting it could be a drone fashioned to look like the Jet Pack Guy. However, one asked: ‘My question is. Is it possible for a drone to fly at that altitude and speed?’

Another joked: ‘Dude how can you see Ironman and not ask him for an autograph?’ A third wrote: ‘That ain’t nothin’ but a Mandalorian!’

The FBI has yet to confirm whether it’s investigating the latest sighting.

Topics: Technology, California, Los Angeles, US

